California's COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal

FILE - People wait in a line at a gun at store amid merchandise displays, in Arcadia, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. Two California counties violated the Constitution's right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu,File)