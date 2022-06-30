'Hotdogs instead of steaks:' What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation

An elderly couple eat ice cream cones near a large Canadian flag during Canada Day festivities in West Vancouver on Monday, July 1, 2019. It's a long weekend that ushers in the unofficial start of summer with potato salad and grilled food, popsicles and lemonade, swimming and fireworks. Yet Canada Day entertaining will come with a bigger price tag this year as inflation surged to its highest level in nearly 40 years, Statistics Canada said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck