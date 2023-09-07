Annie Lennox plans to fundraise and entertain at Rotary event in Italy. She does not plan to retire

FILE - Annie Lennox arrives at the presentation of the Gershwin Prize, which honors a musician's lifetime contribution to popular music, hosted at DAR Constitution Hall, March 1, 2023, in Washington. Lennox is not retiring. Though her partner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Eurythmics Dave Stewart recently posted that Lennox “won’t be touring anymore” and would not be part of the “Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour” this fall, Lennox told The Associated Press that she will continue to perform. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)