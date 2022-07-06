Granholm, actor Robert Downey Jr. boost clean energy jobs

FILE - Robert Downey Jr. signs autographs as he arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center, April 22, 2019. The Energy Department is teaming with actor Robert Downey Jr. to recruit up to 1,000 new workers focused on climate change and clean energy. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, released a video with the “Iron Man” actor encouraging applicants from diverse backgrounds to join the department's “clean energy corps” and take on jobs aimed at accelerating deployment of clean energy such as wind and solar power. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)