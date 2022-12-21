OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.8 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.7 per cent (6.5)
— Prince Edward Island: 9.7 per cent (8.7)
— Nova Scotia: 8.6 per cent (7.7)
— New Brunswick: 7.8 per cent (6.9)
— Quebec: 6.8 per cent (6.4)
— Ontario: 6.4 per cent (6.5)
— Manitoba: 8.5 per cent (8.4)
— Saskatchewan: 6.9 per cent (8.0)
— Alberta: 6.6 per cent (6.8)
— British Columbia: 7.2 per cent (7.8)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.