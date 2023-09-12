Asahi stops ads with stars represented by a Japanese talent agency tainted by sexual assault

FILE - Sho Sakurai, a member of Japanese pop music band ARASHI, listens to a question during an interview with The Associated Press in Tokyo on Sept. 17, 2020. Beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings — known for its Super Dry beer — will no longer air its ads featuring Junichi Okada, Toma Ikuta and Sho Sakurai, the company said Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, and there are no plans to sign singers, dancers or actors affiliated with Johnny’s. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)