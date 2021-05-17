TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Monday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.
The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.
Venus Concept expects full-year revenue in the range of $100 million to $105 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.88. A year ago, they were trading at $2.97.
