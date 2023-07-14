Shorter fixed-rate mortgages take spotlight as borrowers feel pinch of higher rates

A person walks past multiple for-sale and sold real estate signs in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. People renewing their mortgages or looking to buy a home are faced with a very different decision than they might have been just a few years ago, experts said, as rapid interest-rate increases have made fixed-rate mortgages with shorter terms more popular while variable-rate mortgage holders feel the pinch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette