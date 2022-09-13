Lowry Mays, founder of largest U.S. radio group, dies at 87

FILE - Lowry Mays, chairman of the Board of Clear Channel Communications, accepts the distinguished service award from the National Association of Broadcasters convention on April 18, 2005, in Las Vegas. Mays, whose accidental purchase of a San Antonio radio station propelled him into the nation’s largest owner of radio stations, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, according to his alma mater, Texas A&M University. He was 87. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)