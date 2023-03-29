US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise

FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the Gulf of Mexico, is pictured on Nov. 22, 2013. The Biden administration will auction oil and gas leases across more than 114,000 square miles of public waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in a sale mandated by last year's climate bill compromise. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)