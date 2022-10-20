France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med 'green energy corridor'

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. European Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)