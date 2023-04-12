RoboCop? No, RoboDog: Robotic dog rejoins New York police

This image taken from video provided by New York City Office of The Mayor, New York Mayor Eric Adams looks back at Digidog mobile robot, during a news conference in Times Square on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in New York. New York City officials unveiled three new high-tech policing devices Tuesday, including Digidog, that critics called creepy when it first joined the police pack 2 1/2 years ago. (New York City Office of The Mayor via AP)