Book thief in plot that duped famous authors avoids prison

FILE - Canadian author Margaret Atwood holds a copy of her book "The Testaments," during a news conference, Sept. 10, 2019, in London. Filippo Bernardini, who impersonated hundreds of people over the course of the scheme that began around August 2016 and obtained more than a thousand manuscripts including from high-profile authors like Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke, was sentenced Thursday, March 13, 2023, in Manhattan federal court, after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in January. Bernardini was sentenced to time served, avoiding prison on a felony charge that carried up to 20 years in prison. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)