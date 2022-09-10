Marsha Hunt, '40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

Actress Marsha Hunt, shown in this undated photo. Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at her home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. said Roger Memos, the writer-director of the 2015 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity." (AP Photo)