Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the Global Citizen festival, Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Britain’s Prince Harry says he warned the chief executive of Twitter ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that the social media site was being used to stage political unrest in the U.S. capital. Harry made the comments Tuesday, Nov. 9 during a panel on misinformation in California. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, file)