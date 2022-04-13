California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

Traffic flows on westbound U.S. 50 in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. Regulations passed Tuesday, April 12, by the California Air Resources Board set a roadmap for the state to achieve California Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas powered cars. The draft must go through a months-long state regulatory process and get approval from the U.S. EPA. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)