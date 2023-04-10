Jury holds key to fate of $1 billion transmission project

FILE - The first pole of Central Maine Power's controversial hydropower transmission corridor is prepared to be installed on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, near The Forks, Maine. Attorneys will deliver opening statements Monday, April 10, 2023, in a trial that'll determine whether whether a $1 billion electric transmission corridor is built. The power line would bring Canadian hydropower to the New England grid. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)