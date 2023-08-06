Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise

FILE - Dungeons & Dragons books sit on display at Cape Fear Games in Wilmington, N.C., on Aug. 8, 2014. The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise said Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, that it won't allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery. (Jason A. Frizzelle/The Star-News via AP, File)