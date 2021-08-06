UK insurance scheme for live events gets partial welcome

FILE - In this Sunday, June 30, 2019 file photo, revelers react to Kylie Minogue as she performs at the Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, England. Organizers of live events in the U.K., such as festivals and theaters, have given their partial support to a new coronavirus-related insurance initiative aimed at easing their financial worries. In a statement late Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 the government said it was backing a 750 million-pound ($1 billion) insurance scheme that will cover the cancellation costs incurred by the hard-hit live events sector in the event of further lockdowns in the year from Sept. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)