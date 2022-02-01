Putin offers more talks with West to defuse Ukraine tensions

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Putin says the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands. In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)