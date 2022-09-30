OSC files allegations of fraud in multimillion-dollar crypto offering

A man walks by a screen showing the price of bitcoin in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 8, 2017. The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) says it has filed allegations against Troy Richard James Hogg related to a crypto token offering that raised US$51 million. The regulator alleges that Hogg and his companies — Cryptobontix Inc., Arbitrade Exchange Inc. and Arbitrade Ltd. — defrauded investors with false and misleading statements in promotional materials, including that gold bullion supported the value of the tokens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man