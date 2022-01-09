Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2009 file photo, producer Michael Lang poses for a portrait in New York. The co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, Michael Lang has died. A spokesperson for Lang's family says the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in a New York City hospital. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file)