TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,561.64, up 10.11):
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $48.94 on 11.9 million shares.
Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 16 cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $130.17 on 9.8 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $40.14 on 8.6 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 13 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $26.23 on 8.5 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $49.33 on 8.2 million shares.
Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Down 14 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $37.10 on 6.9 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Crescent Point Energy Group. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 3.27 per cent, to $10.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp. reported its second-quarter profit fell by 36 per cent year-over-year as global oil prices declined from 2022's dramatic peaks. The Calgary-based company said Wednesday it earned $212.3 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, down from $331.5 million in the same period a year ago. The decline in earnings coincided with weakening crude oil prices due to slowing global economic growth and the fading of concerns about supply disruptions as a result of the Ukraine war.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Retail. Down $2.66, or 2.23 per cent, to $116.82. Large global suppliers' price increases are driving costs higher for Loblaw Companies Ltd., the firm said as it released earnings for the second quarter, reporting increased sales and lower gross margins. On Wednesday, Loblaw reported a profit available to common shareholders of $508 million for its second quarter ended June 17, an increase of 31.3 per cent from the same period last year. Net earnings were "unusually elevated" because of a prior-year charge at President's Choice Bank, Loblaw said in a press release, noting that adjusted net earnings were up 10.6 per cent. Revenue for the 12-week period totalled $13.7 billion, up from $12.8 billion a year earlier.
