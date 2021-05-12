VILLE ST LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITPOF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $19.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Ville St Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.
The packaging company posted revenue of $345.6 million in the period.
Intertape Polymer shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
