Musk: People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Elon Musk says, Wednesday, Nov. 2, Twitter will not allow anyone who was kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that — a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people who have been banned from the site for violating Twitters rules for harassment, violence, or election and COVID-related misinformation will not be able to return before next Tuesday’s U.S. mid-term elections. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)