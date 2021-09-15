OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 4.1 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.8 per cent (4.4)
— Prince Edward Island: 6.3 per cent (6.1)
— Nova Scotia: 5.1 per cent (4.6)
— New Brunswick: 4.7 per cent (3.9)
— Quebec: 4.4 per cent (4.1)
— Ontario: 4.0 per cent (3.5)
— Manitoba: 4.4 per cent (3.6)
— Saskatchewan: 2.9 per cent (2.3)
— Alberta: 4.7 per cent (3.7)
— British Columbia: 3.5 per cent (3.1)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021 and was generated automatically.