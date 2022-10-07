OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's September employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.4)

Employment rate: 61.3 per cent (61.3)

Participation rate: 64.7 per cent (64.8)

Number unemployed: 1,071,600 (1,113,000)

Number working: 19,547,900 (19,526,800)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.8 per cent (9.9)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.6)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.7)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022

