US home prices register 19.1% annual gain in September

FILE - An open house is posted in front of a home for sale in Westfield, Ind., Sept. 25, 2020. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes ticked higher in October, marking their strongest pace since January, even as resilient demand and competition for relatively few properties on the market kept prices climbing. The National Association of Realtors said Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 that existing homes sales rose 0.8% last month from September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)