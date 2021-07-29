Cenovus swings to $224-million profit in Q2 on improved conditions, Husky takeover

Cenovus logo seen at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Alta., November 15, 2017. Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $113 million compared with a loss of nearly $1.36 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The oilsands company says the profit amounted to nine cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $1.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh