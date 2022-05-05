BCE reports first-quarter profit up more than 30 per cent from year ago

Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada speaks during a CRTC hearing for Telecom Notice of Consultation CRTC 2019-57, Review of mobile wireless services, in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. BCE Inc. reported its first-quarter profit rose more than 30 per cent compared with a year ago as its revenue also moved higher. Bibic said it was the first quarter since the start of the pandemic in which the company's consolidated financial results surpassed pre-COVID levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang