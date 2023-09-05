WestJet Encore pilots file notice to begin contract negotiations with management

A passenger boards a WestJet Encore Bombardier Q400 twin-engined turboprop aircraft in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June 3, 2023. Pilots with WestJet Encore are gearing up to bargain their second collective agreement. The Air Line Pilots Association says it's filed notice to open contract negotiations with the regional carrier for WestJet.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh