Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

FILE - The Spotify app on an iPad is pictured, March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Heardle, the name-that-tune game inspired by the Wordle craze, is being dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music-streaming giant acquired it. “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle," Spotify said in a statement, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)