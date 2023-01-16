Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales flat at $72.3 billion in November

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales were flat at $72.3 billion in November. The result came as sales in the motor vehicle industry rose 12.7 per cent to $3.9 billion in November, as Statistics Canada says production at several assembly plants in Canada ramped up. A GM worker uses human assistance automation to weld vehicle doors at the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette