Feeling blue? Bell Canada seeks to trademark 'Bell Blue' signature colour

Customers may recognize the medium dark shade of cyan-blue from the logo at the top of their monthly phone and internet bill, or from a billboard advertising the latest new television program airing soon. To painters, it may simply be known as Pantone 301. But Bell Canada is hoping to formalize it as "Bell Blue" after applying to trademark the colour used across its branding earlier this month. A construction worker works on a Bell building in Ottawa on June 26, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick