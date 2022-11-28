Fidelity Charitable launches NFT raffle amid crypto downturn

FILE - A visitor wearing a face mask walks past artwork displayed at an NFT (non-fungible token)-themed coffee shop at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2022. Fidelity Charitable, the nation's largest grant maker, is getting into NFTs, the digital images that are registered on the blockchain, despite a torrent of bad news from adjacent world of cryptocurrencies. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)