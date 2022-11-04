OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate held steady at 5.2 per cent in October. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.3 per cent (9.5)
_ Prince Edward Island 5.4 per cent (8.3)
_ Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (6.2)
_ New Brunswick 6.7 per cent (6.7)
_ Quebec 4.1 per cent (4.4)
_ Ontario 5.9 per cent (5.8)
_ Manitoba 4.6 per cent (4.5)
_ Saskatchewan 4.6 per cent (4.1)
_ Alberta 5.2 per cent (5.5)
_ British Columbia 4.2 per cent (4.3)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.