Rick Warren retiring as lead pastor at California megachurch

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 24, 2014, file photo, Saddleback Church founder and Senior Pastor Rick Warren poses for a photo at the Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif. Warren has announced his retirement after 42 years of leading Saddleback Church in Southern California. The Orange County Register reported Monday, June 7, 2021, that the 67-year-old Warren shared the news with his congregation on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)