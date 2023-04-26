Rogers records $511 million profit in Q1 as it prepared to close Shaw deal

Rogers corporate head office and headquarters seen from Ted Rogers Way in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Rogers Communications Inc. saw its profit increase by 30 per cent to $511 million in its most quarter as it prepared to close a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

 EEB

TORONTO - Rogers Communications Inc. saw its profit increase by 30 per cent to $511 million in its most recent quarter as it prepared to close a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc.

The Toronto-based telecommunications company says its first-quarter profit compared with a net income of $392 million in the same period last year.

The profit amounted to diluted earnings per share of $1 for the period ended March 31, up from 77 cents during its previous first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, its net income totalled $553 million, a 20 per cent increase from $462 million during the prior first quarter, while its adjusted diluted earnings per share moved from 91 cents to $1.09 per share.

Revenue for the period ticked up six per cent to $3.8 million in the most recent quarter, up from $3.6 billion in the previous first quarter.

The period covers the last quarter before Rogers combines with Shaw, which it purchased in March 2021 for $26 billion, but only got the final government approval to move forward with earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you