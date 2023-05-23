Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages

FILE - The WhatsApp communications app is seen on a smartphone, in New York, March 10, 2017. WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for the first 15 minutes after they send a message. The popular chat app announced in a blog post Monday, May 22, 2023, that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have messaged. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)