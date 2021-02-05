OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's January employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 9.4 per cent (8.8)
Employment rate: 58.6 per cent (59.3)
Participation rate: 64.7 per cent (65.0)
Number unemployed: 1,899,000 (1,773,900)
Number working: 18,272,000 (18,484,800)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 19.7 per cent (17.8)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.6 per cent (7.5)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 8.0 per cent (7.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.