Silver's sudden price surge bumps mining stocks as online posts drive retail interest

CALGARY - Shares in Canadian silver mining companies are posting double-digit increases as the price of the shiny white metal surges to multi-year highs driven by retail investors.
In trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, First Majestic Silver Corp. was up as much as 33.3 per cent, Silvercorp Metals Inc. by 32.5 per cent, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 27.5 per cent and Pan American Silver Corp. up about 11 per cent.
Silver rose above US$30 per ounce on Monday morning, the highest level since 2013.
The jump in silver's fortunes follows intense interest over the weekend in the media and on Reddit over whether it will become the next active market in the wake of GameStop’s big move last week, said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist for SIA Wealth Management.
Reddit traders banded together for the past week to snap up thousands of shares of GameStop, AMC and other struggling chains, stocks that have been heavily shorted (bets that the stock will fall) by a number of hedge funds, thus causing heavy damage to those funds.
But the rush into silver futures has created confusion amid the chaos, with some retail traders on Reddit calling the surge in commodity prices a "false flag.''
"IT'S A TRAP!'' one Redditor warned.
RBC Capital Markets analysts in a report pointed out that silver prices have increased with no "normal" reason to justify the action.
"The potential for a sharp move to cause tumult in various markets including options markets should not be discounted, similar to some of the knock-on effects from GameStop," they warned.
"World precious metals markets have developed over millennia which makes this market more robust in our view than a small cap company with deteriorating prospects. (The) gold/silver ratio gives room for silver to run."
With a file from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.
