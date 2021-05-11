MONTREAL (AP) _ Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period.
Osisko Gold shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.60, an increase of 46% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OR