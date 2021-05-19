WarnerMedia to offer $10 ad-supported tier of HBO Max

FILE - In this July 29, 2019 photo an AT&T logo sits above an entrance to a building, in Boston. WarnerMedia is rolling out a $10-a-month ad supported version of its HBO Max streaming service starting in June 2021. AT&T said Monday it will combine its massive WarnerMedia media assets, which includes HBO and CNN, with Discovery Inc. to create a new media company in a $43 billion deal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)