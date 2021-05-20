ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.8 million.
The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.
The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.
Canadian Solar shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 92% in the last 12 months.
