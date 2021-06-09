Retail, movie theatre execs slam Ontario's 'insane' reopening plans

Philanthropist Heather Reisman speaks during an announcement in Toronto on March 25, 2019. Ontario's reopening plan is being lambasted by some of the country's top retail and cinema executives, who argue the plan will further gut businesses after enduring one of the world's longest lockdowns. Indigo Books and Music CEO Heather Reisman says retailers are dying and every additional day they are forced to remain closed hurts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston