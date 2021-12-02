Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of 8 wolves

FILE - This Feb., 2017, file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf in Oregon's northern Wallowa County. Officials in Oregon are asking for help locating the person or persons responsible for poisoning an entire wolf pack in the eastern part of the state earlier this year. The Oregon State Police said Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, it has been investigating the killing of all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, plus three other wolves from other packs. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)