The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It's a first for Grand Slam tennis

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures to umpire Jake Garner as he disputes a call in his men's singles match with Latvia's Ernests Gulbis on day six at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Video review for double bounces and certain other rulings will be making its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins at the U.S. Open later this month. New U.S. Open tournament referee Jake Garner recalls when he was a chair umpire and it was too tough to tell in the moment whether a ball bounced twice before a player got it back over the net. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)