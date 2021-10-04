EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older

FILE - This file Tuesday, April 20, 2021 file photo shows an exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday, Oct. 4 the booster doses “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.” The agency also said it supports giving a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems at least 28 days after their second shot.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE)