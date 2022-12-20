Cuban artists blocked from once-promising NFT trading sites

FILE - Photographer Gabriel Guerra Bianchini poses holding his photo collage titled “Hotel Habana 3/10” in Havana, Cuba, March 31, 2021. The photo is the first NFT, Non-Fungible Token, to be auctioned by an artist resident in Cuba, but in 2022, doors began to close for artists like him as key NFT trading platforms have gradually blocked Cuban artists on and off the island from their platforms. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)