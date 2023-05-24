A's, Nevada leaders reach tentative ballpark agreement

People walk by the entrance of the Tropicana Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday, May 24, 2023, a tentative agreement between his office, legislative leaders in the state and the Oakland Athletics for a baseball stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much public assistance the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas, according to a joint statement. The bill comes on the heels of the Athletics’ purchase of land on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits. (AP Photo/John Locher)